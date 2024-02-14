Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $956,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $188.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

