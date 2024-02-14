Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $33.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

