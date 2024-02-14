Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $244.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.91 and its 200-day moving average is $238.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

