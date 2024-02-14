Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $282,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

