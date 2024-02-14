Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barclays by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,196,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,984,000 after acquiring an additional 412,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

