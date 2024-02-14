Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 158,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 186,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

