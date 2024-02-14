BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,418 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 194% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,502 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,098,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,318,000 after purchasing an additional 860,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $109.13.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.