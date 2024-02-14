Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $154.40 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
