C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,174,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $42,302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 371,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

CHRW opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

