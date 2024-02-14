Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,114,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $15,786,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,306,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

