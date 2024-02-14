Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,821,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

