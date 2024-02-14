Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 21,868 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 83.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,098,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on VREX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

VREX stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

