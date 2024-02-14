Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4,998.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

