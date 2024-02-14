Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $61.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

