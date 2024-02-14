Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $405,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

