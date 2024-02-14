Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $430,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 9.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Several research firms have commented on PACB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

