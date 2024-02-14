Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

