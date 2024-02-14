Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average is $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.