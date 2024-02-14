Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

