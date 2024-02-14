Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 705,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 541,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 377,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.
In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
