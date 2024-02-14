Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $686,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

