Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 4,600 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

CPT stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $123.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

