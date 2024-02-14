Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 7,335 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.