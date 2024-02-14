Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.