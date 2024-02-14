Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $468,164. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

