Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 352 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

