Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $389.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

