Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after buying an additional 119,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after buying an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.7 %

CPB opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

