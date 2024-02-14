Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 66,400 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 248.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

