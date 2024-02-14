Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Middleby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

