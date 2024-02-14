Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $9,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.