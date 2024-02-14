Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 53,500 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $107,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $32,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

