Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 89,800 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 223.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,762,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,617. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

