Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $227.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.98. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,672 shares of company stock worth $127,011,430. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

