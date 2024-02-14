Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

