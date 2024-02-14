Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.45 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Wix.com worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Wix.com Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.90 and a beta of 1.32.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.