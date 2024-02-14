Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.76 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.
In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TRU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
