Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.76 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

