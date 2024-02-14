Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.98 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at about $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,085,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,365,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares during the period.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

