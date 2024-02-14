Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423,057 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 927,563 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,070,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,166,000 after purchasing an additional 301,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last ninety days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

