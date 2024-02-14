Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average is $175.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

