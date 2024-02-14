Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

