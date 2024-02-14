Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after acquiring an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

