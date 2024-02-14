Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $6.01 Million in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,851 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CATY opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.