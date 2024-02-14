Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

