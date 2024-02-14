Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

