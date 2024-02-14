Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Azul as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

