Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 41,700 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $72,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in PTC by 67.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 277,358 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $185.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

