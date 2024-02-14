Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

NYSE EFX opened at $247.94 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

