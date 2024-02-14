Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4,940.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

CINF opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $127.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

