Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock worth $41,756,614 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

